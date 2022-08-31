IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A canine search of a BMW SUV on the interstate in Iredell County uncovered drugs and led to multiple arrests, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop on an SUV on Friday for motor vehicle violations, deputies said.

Suspicious behavior resulted in the deployment of a canine. Canine ‘Connie’ made a positive alert and a search of the vehicle revealed cocaine, a gun, and $14,500.

It was revealed later that the gun was stolen out of Atlanta, the sheriff’s report said.

Pennsylvania residents Clifton Gatling, 47, and Courtney Cole, 34, were both arrested and face multiple charges including possession of a stolen gun as a felon, and cocaine charges.

They both were held on $80,000 secured bonds.