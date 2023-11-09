(WHTM)– With Veteran’s Day just right around the corner on Saturday, Nov. 11, many are wondering if they will end up getting their mail.

According to the United States Postal Service, Veteran’s Day is considered a holiday which means that mail will not be delivered. However, since the holiday falls on a Saturday, the Friday before will be treated as a holiday for most USPS employees “for pay and leave purposes.”

There are only two more holidays remaining in the year that mail also won’t be delivered on. Those are Thanksgiving on Nov. 23 and Christmas on Dec. 25.

May as well stay ahead of the game, below are the holidays for 2024 for USPS:

January 1 – New Year’s Day

January 15 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday

February 19 – Presidents’ Day

May 27 – Memorial Day

June 19 – Juneteenth National Independence Day

July 4 – Independence Day

September 2 – Labor Day

October 14 – Columbus Day

November 11 – Veterans Day

November 28 – Thanksgiving Day

December 25 – Christmas Day

With the holiday season drawing near, the postal service is expected to see delays in delivering packages. Check the USPS website to see their deadlines for when to send mail out.

Many businesses will be offering discounts on Veteran’s Day, click here to see what places are.