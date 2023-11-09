(WHTM)– With Veteran’s Day just right around the corner on Saturday, Nov. 11, many are wondering if they will end up getting their mail.
According to the United States Postal Service, Veteran’s Day is considered a holiday which means that mail will not be delivered. However, since the holiday falls on a Saturday, the Friday before will be treated as a holiday for most USPS employees “for pay and leave purposes.”
There are only two more holidays remaining in the year that mail also won’t be delivered on. Those are Thanksgiving on Nov. 23 and Christmas on Dec. 25.
May as well stay ahead of the game, below are the holidays for 2024 for USPS:
- January 1 – New Year’s Day
- January 15 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday
- February 19 – Presidents’ Day
- May 27 – Memorial Day
- June 19 – Juneteenth National Independence Day
- July 4 – Independence Day
- September 2 – Labor Day
- October 14 – Columbus Day
- November 11 – Veterans Day
- November 28 – Thanksgiving Day
- December 25 – Christmas Day
With the holiday season drawing near, the postal service is expected to see delays in delivering packages. Check the USPS website to see their deadlines for when to send mail out.
Many businesses will be offering discounts on Veteran’s Day, click here to see what places are.