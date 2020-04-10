Is there any good in Good Friday this year?

Bishop: 'Church isn't the building, as much as we love the buildings. Church really means people gathered together by the Lord.'

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — What is known as the busiest weekend for Christian churches across the world, now, all its pews sitting vacant.​

While we’re forced to stay away from each other physically, it is a time for the Church, the domestic family, to really rise up.​

Church isn’t the building, as much as we love the buildings. I love our Cathedral here in Wheeling and many other churches around here.​ They are beautiful places of prayer. But church really means the people, the assembly; people gathered together by the Lord. And, that​

is true in the family, the smallest social unity in the church. Bishop Mark Brennan, Wheeling-Charleston Diocese

These holy spaces now found in your own home, together reading passages of scripture.​

The Bishop likened this isolation to the history of Christianity in Japan, saying Japanese families successfully preserved the faith in secret under strenuous persecution.​

They kept up their faith for 200 years. Then when Japan opened up in the 19th Century again, people thought, there were Christians here!​

They had maintained it for 200 years in the home; in the family. We can do that for a much shorter period of time. Bishop Mark Brennan, Wheeling-Charleston Diocese

Certain things cannot be replaced, like the sacrament of confession, which must be done in person. ​

But in loving thy neighbor by staying home, it points many to a greater need being satisfied in an unprecedented way.​

Our faith is in Jesus Christ who is risen from the dead, and he’s accessible to us through prayer, through the life of ​charity and good works, caring for one another. All of this is the way in which the Lord relates to us and comes into our lives. ​

We’re deprived of the sacraments at this time, but we’re not deprived of the Lord’s grace and mercy. Bishop Mark Brennan, Wheeling-Charleston Diocese

​To Christians, Easter is death overcome. In this great victory, if God can conquer the grave, Coronavirus becomes less daunting to those who look to the cross.​

Cast all your anxiety on Him because He cares for you.

Anyone, whatever you’re facing, cast your cares on Him, because He cares for you. He’ll take care of you. I Peter 5:7, Bishop Brennan

In a mere three days, this is where Christians say their faith is born.

And if Christ has not been raised, our preaching is useless and so is your faith. 1 Corinthians 15:14



So, Good Friday we mourn a loss, extending to those who have been taken from this virus.​ But on Sunday, Christians rejoice, saying death has no sting.​

Easter I think reminds us of this great victory, which isn’t just Christ, but is for us too. For us too. Bishop Mark Brennan, Wheeling-Charleston Diocese

Good Friday will be live streamed at 7 PM, and then on Easter Sunday Morning, the mass will be live streamed from St. Joseph’s Cathedral at 10:30.

You can watch both of these televised services on WTRF – ABC Ohio Valley.