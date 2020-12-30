“It’s just those little things,” WellSpan Hospitals opens markets for employees

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan is making grocery runs easier for employees during the pandemic.

Food markets are now set up inside WellSpan locations in the Midstate, stocked with items from local grocery stores.

Along with grab-and-go dinners, the markets also have grocery store staples like peanut butter and jelly, eggs, milk, toilet paper and paper towls.

There are no mark-ups, the prices are the same as they would be at the store.

“Just any little thing is a glimmer of hope, it’s just a little bit of a relief,” says Tim Bentzel, senior director of food and nutrition services. “If we can just do anything at all, sometimes it’s just those little things that mean the biggest thing.”

WellSpan plans to keep these markets up and running for the foreseeable future.