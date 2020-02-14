Japanese man tested positive for coronavirus after returning from trip to Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON) — A man in his 60s tested positive for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) shortly after returning from a trip to Hawaii. He has not visited China recently.

The man is from the Aichi Prefecture in central Japan, and had been visiting Maui and Oahu from January 28th to February 7th. He reported having cold-like symptoms while in Hawaii, starting February 3rd. While on Oahu, the man stayed at the Grand Waikikian by Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shortly after returning home on February 8th, he was hospitalized with a high fever. He was then diagnosed with pneumonia, and ultimately tested positive for COVID-19.

Whether or not he contracted the virus in Hawaii is still uncertain. However, according to State Epidemiologist, Dr. Sarah Park, based on what is known of the incubation period the man most likely became infected with the virus in Japan or in transit to Hawaii.

Officials are still investigating, specifically his itinerary, so they can follow up with those he may have been exposed to. Dr. Park did confirm that the man was wearing a mask while traveling.