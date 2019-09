HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Comedian Jeff Dunham will bring his new international tour to Hershey.

Dunham will bring Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist to Giant Center on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m.

The first day on sale, tickets will be available only online at www.Ticketmaster.com. Tickets can then be purchased at the Giant Center box office starting Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 9 a.m.

For more information, visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.JeffDunham.com.