John Oliver wants to buy York artist’s painting of sexual rats

HARRISBURG, PA, (WHTM) — We don’t know why, but for some reason, the host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” John Oliver, wants to buy a York artist’s exotic painting of rats.

The painting is called, Staying Up Late, and was created by York artist Brian Swords. The painting depicts what appears to be two rats in human form in bed, not practicing social distancing.

In the latest episode, John Oliver offered to buy the art piece for $1,000 and is also offering to donate $20,000 to the food bank in the area.

He said it, folks. Let's find this painting. pic.twitter.com/vXg4I2pxQu — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 30, 2020

“This is real, so if you own this masterwork, or you know the lucky person who does, please email at John@johnolverwantsyourraterotica.com, a URL that was disappointingly available” said Oliver.

The erotic painting was first sold on a live broadcast WITF program called “Gallery 33”. The 1992 program sold several other paintings of Sword’s work which included: The Smell of Wet Fur, Sheets and Pillowcases and Surfacing.

“I want that piece of art hanging behind on this wall next week, and if I don’t get it, I will keep looking for it, because this is america” said Oliver.