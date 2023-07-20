(WHTM) – John Ruane has been named president of The Giant Company, announced today by Ahold Delhaize USA.

“We have been fortunate to have John lead The GIANT Company as interim president during a

time of transition, and we are excited about this next step in his career,” said JJ Fleeman, chief

executive officer, Ahold Delhaize USA. “He has led the team during a very important time in the

company’s history as it celebrates its 100-year anniversary this fall. John is a leader who cares

deeply about his team and serving customers. He will continue to drive strong performance and

advance many of the hallmarks of The GIANT Company brand, including growth in its local

markets, innovation in operations, and a strong commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as health and sustainability.”

Ruane’s previous roles for The Giant Company included senior vice president and chief commercial officer where his goal was to lead the merchandising and marketing teams to develop and implement strategies that were centered around customers.

“I’m honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve as president of The GIANT Company,”

Ruane said. “Guided by our purpose of connecting families for a better future in all that we do,

I’m looking forward to building on The GIANT Company’s incredible legacy and working with our entire team to do what we do best: ensuring we are always well-positioned to not only meet but exceed the needs of our customers and communities who’ve trusted us for the past century.”

Ruane also served as the Chair of FMI’s Fresh Food Leadership Committee and on the Board of Directors at Philabundance.

Ruane is a Rutgers graduate and completed post-graduate programs at Cornell University and Harvard Business School.