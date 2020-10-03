Johnson becomes third Republican Senator this week to confirm coronavirus infection

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin makes a public appearance in this 2019 file photo. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

(Nexstar/AP) – Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says he’s tested positive for the coronavirus.

Johnson’s office announced the diagnosis in a statement Saturday. He’s the third Republican senator to report a positive test this week, following Utah Sen. Mike Lee and North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis. Johnson’s announcement is adding to the swirl of tension in Washington since President Donald Trump announced his positive test Friday.

Johnson, a second-term Republican, had reported exposure last month to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, and quarantined for 14 days without developing symptoms. Johnson said he tested negative twice during that time.

He returned to Washington on Sept. 29 and said he was exposed soon after that to someone who tested positive. Johnson says he was tested Friday afternoon after learning of the exposure, and it came back positive.

Johnson said he feels healthy and doesn’t have symptoms, but will isolate until cleared by his doctor.