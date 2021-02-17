Jonah Anderson bakes his way to top 3 in Food Network’s ‘Kids Baking Championship’

Jonah Anderson, 13, of Lower Paxton Township baked his way to the top three in the country on the Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship.

Anderson filmed the series over the summer, accompanied by his mother, Heidi. He made it all the way to the finale episode, impressing judges Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman.

Anderson says no one in his family has any baking experience, and he became interested in the hobby as an extension of his art talent. His new goal is to open a food truck to serve up some of his delicious creations.

Anderson and his mom appeared on abc27 News Daybreak on Wednesday morning to dish about the finale, the process and his future plans. Watch the video to learn more.