July 4th Boating Safety

ABC27 News is working to keep you safe while boating for the 4th of July.

Boating under the influence (BUI) is similar to a DUI. The legal blood-alcohol limit to operate a boat is 0.08%. It’s illegal to operate any watercraft, powered or unpowered, while impaired. Everyone absorbs and metabolizes alcohol differently. To calculate your own estimated blood/alcohol level use the calculator that can be found by clicking here.



July 5th-7th the PA Fish and Boat Commission is enforcing “Operation dry water”. Enhanced law enforcement on the water to make sure everyone is boating safely. Any boater suspected of being impaired is subject to sobriety testing.

If you’re going to be on a boat, wear a life jacket. Statistics both in pa and nationally show 80% of boating death victims were not wearing a life jacket.

For more details on boating safety click here.

July 4th is Fish-For-Free Day. On the holiday there is no license is required to fish in PA. All other fishing regulations must be followed. This is an opportunity to introduce someone new to the sport or get back involved in a fun activity you may not have done for a while. To find places to rent fishing and tackle gear click here.

















