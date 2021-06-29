Fourth of July travel plans? Here are mitigation orders for Pa’s neighboring states

HARRISBURG, PA. (WHTM) — Celebrate Independence Day responsibly! If you’re planning to travel for July Fourth, here is a list of noteworthy COVID-19 mitigation orders for Pennsylvania’s neighboring states.

Reminder: Where there are no state or local requirements, businesses and other private entities may set their own mask policies.

New York

As of June 25, 2021, New York State has lifted its Travel Advisory, meaning travelers arriving in New York are no longer required to submit traveler health forms.

While the travel advisory has been lifted, the state continues to follow the CDC guidelines for face-covering. Face masks are required for unvaccinated people over the age of two when in a public setting and for all people on public transit and in health care and long-term care facilities.

New Jersey

New Jersey’s general face-covering order was lifted on May 28 along with its travel advisory and a host of other COVID-19 restrictions.

Masking is encouraged for unvaccinated people in public spaces and for all those over age 2 in schools, child-care centers, summer camps, state offices, and sites where the CDC mandates masking.

A complete list of mitigation orders by sector can be found by clicking here.

Maryland

Effective July 1, all emergency mandates and restrictions will be terminated. Any statewide mask order in effect for any settings, including schools, camps, and child care facilities will be discontinued.

A complete guide to the state’s roadmap to recovery can be found by clicking here.

West Virginia

On June 20, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice revoked the state’s 11-month-old mask mandate, though face coverings must still be worn where required by federal law.

Private businesses or school systems can still require individuals to wear a face covering.

Ohio

On June 2, 2021, Ohio lifted most statewide pandemic-related health orders, excluding orders that apply to nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

A full list of mitigation recommendations can be found by clicking here.

Virginia

In alignment with CDC guidance, the order ending statewide COVID-19 restrictions took effect May 28.

Employees at retail stores, restaurants, gyms and other businesses directly serving customers are still required to wear masks

Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people aged 2-years and older are encouraged to continue wearing masks and practicing physical distancing in most indoor and outdoor settings in accordance with CDC recommendations.

General guidelines

All travelers, domestic and international, are encouraged to continue following all CDC travel requirements regardless of their destination.

It’s generally a good rule of thumb to carry a mask with you incase local businesses or orders differ.

If you plan on traveling elsewhere, AARP provides a complete list of mitigation orders for all 50 states.