Fish for Free coming back to Pa. for Fourth of July holiday

(WHTM) — The Pa. Fish and Boat Commission is bringing back its Fish for Free event on July 4.

Fish for Free Day allows anyone to legally fish on Pa. waterways with no fishing license required. Anyone interested does still have to follow other fishing regulations.

These regulations include tackle and equipment regulations, catch and release guidelines, water pollution reporting, and more.

The Pa. Fish and Boat Commission says these events are great ways for families to “catch” the fun of fishing.

All guides and information can be found on the commission’s website.