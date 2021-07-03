Fourth of July: Freebies and deals for 2021

Fourth of July

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WHTM) — With the Fourth of July just a day away, many businesses are taking advantage of the celebration and offering free items and sweet deals during the weekend.

Budweiser

To celebrate the Fourth of July, Budweiser will offer a free round. People can visit mycooler.com/beer between now and July 5, where you can upload a picture of yourself drinking beer to get some for free. When you do that, Budweiser will email a $5 digital gift card.

Krispy Kreme

This Fourth of July, Krispy Kreme is offering a specially themed donut that is red, white, and blue, topped with a patriotic eagle, and some even creme-filled. With that, Krispy Kreme is also offering a flag-shaped box of 20 mini donuts. And when you buy any dozen between now and Independence day, you’re eligible for a dozen free glazed donuts.

Panera Bread

From now until July 4, Panera Bread will offer a free bagel when customers bring their vaccination card to tell them they got the COVID-19 vaccine.

Firehouse Subs

Rewards members who make a purchase on the Fourth will get an additional 1,776 points to use for a free sub. Sign up before to be eligible for the deal.

Jimmy John’s

Customers can get half off their second sandwich when they buy an eight or 16-inch sandwich through Monday, July 5.

IHOP

Customers can use promo code IHOP20 to get 20% off their first online order.

7-Eleven

Throughout July, customers registered at a 7Rewards loyalty member can get a free medium Slurpee.

Red Robin

Not in the mood to cook? Red Robin is offering 15% off catering orders of $50 or more through July 5.

Slice

Customers can get $5 off orders of $20 or more with code PIE4JULY through Tuesday, July 6.

HelloFresh

Get 14 free meals to make meal planning easy by using the code HFJULY4TH through July 4.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss