Fourth of July: Freebies and deals for 2021

(WHTM) — With the Fourth of July just a day away, many businesses are taking advantage of the celebration and offering free items and sweet deals during the weekend.

Budweiser

To celebrate the Fourth of July, Budweiser will offer a free round. People can visit mycooler.com/beer between now and July 5, where you can upload a picture of yourself drinking beer to get some for free. When you do that, Budweiser will email a $5 digital gift card.

Krispy Kreme

This Fourth of July, Krispy Kreme is offering a specially themed donut that is red, white, and blue, topped with a patriotic eagle, and some even creme-filled. With that, Krispy Kreme is also offering a flag-shaped box of 20 mini donuts. And when you buy any dozen between now and Independence day, you’re eligible for a dozen free glazed donuts.

Panera Bread

From now until July 4, Panera Bread will offer a free bagel when customers bring their vaccination card to tell them they got the COVID-19 vaccine.

Firehouse Subs

Rewards members who make a purchase on the Fourth will get an additional 1,776 points to use for a free sub. Sign up before to be eligible for the deal.

Jimmy John’s

Customers can get half off their second sandwich when they buy an eight or 16-inch sandwich through Monday, July 5.

IHOP

Customers can use promo code IHOP20 to get 20% off their first online order.

7-Eleven

Throughout July, customers registered at a 7Rewards loyalty member can get a free medium Slurpee.

Red Robin

Not in the mood to cook? Red Robin is offering 15% off catering orders of $50 or more through July 5.

Slice

Customers can get $5 off orders of $20 or more with code PIE4JULY through Tuesday, July 6.

HelloFresh

Get 14 free meals to make meal planning easy by using the code HFJULY4TH through July 4.