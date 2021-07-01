Fourth of July weekend projected to be one of the busiest ever, according to AAA

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A record number of people are expected to travel this Fourth of July weekend. AAA expects more than 47 million people will be driving or flying this weekend.

They say it will be the second-largest Independence Day travel volume on record.

“We’re starting to see a lot of people who didn’t travel within the last 18 months just want to get out there, so this is kind of a starting point, July Fourth weekend,” AAA Central Penn Director of Marketing and Member Experience Nate Pigott said.

2021 Independence Day Holiday Travelers Total Automobile Air Other (Bus, Train, Cruise) 2021 (Forecast) 47.7M 43.6M 3.5M 620,000 2020 (Actual)* 34.2M 32.5M 1.3M 359,000 2019 (Actual) 48.9M 41.5M 3.9M 3.5M Change (2019 to 2021) −2.5% +5.1% −10.3% −82.5% Change (2020 to 2021) +39.6% +34.1% +163.8% +72.7% Source: AAA

*AAA did not issue an Independence Day holiday travel forecast in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, actual travel volumes were recorded after the holiday for comparison purposes this year.

Travel is forecasted to be 40% higher than this time last year. It’s one of the reasons the price for a gallon of gas in the Midstate is more than $3, on par with national trends.

“We are seeing gas prices nationally very high right now,” Pigott said. “They could even go up a little bit more over and during the weekend.”

State police will be out in full force this holiday weekend to enforce the law.

“Buckle up, slow down, move over for emergency responders and never drive while impaired or distracted,” Price said.

A DUI won’t only cost you money. It could also cost someone else’s life.

“Our PennDOT data shows that there were 112 alcohol-related crashes resulting in five fatalities over the Independence Day Holiday weekend last year,” PennDOT Acting Executive Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration Melissa Batula said.

There were an additional 48 drug related crashes resulting in another five deaths too.

“Safety is everyone’s responsibility, so as you, your friends, and your family, you head out for those Independence Day festivities, please keep safety at the forefront,” Batula said.

And AAA also wants you to be prepared just in case you get stuck in traffic or your car breaks down.

“Make sure you have a roadside assistance kit in your car with jumper cables, that kind of thing, first aid supplies,” Pigott said.

Pigott recommends traveling earlier than you normally would to avoid high congestion on the roads and avoid driving at more dangerous times like late at night.

For the latest travel restrictions on interstate roads, click here.