Harrisburg’s Food Truck Festival & Fireworks back this year on July 4th

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The July 4th Food Truck Festival & Fireworks are back this year at Riverfront Park according to Mayor Eric Papenfuse.

This year’s festival will be held on Sunday, July 4, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be over 30 food trucks featuring a wide variety of foods from sweet waffles and crepes to pulled pork sandwiches, lobster rolls, tacos and more. Plus, festival favorites like burgers, cheesesteaks, fries and kettle corn. For those with dietary restrictions, fear not, there will be vegetarian, bean and gluten-free options, as well.

“I’m very excited that the festival will return to beautiful Riverfront Park,” Papenfuse said. “Food trucks will be placed to allow more space for line formation, social distancing and picnicking in the park.”

A wine garden featuring local vineyard will also be available. The wineries will offer wine for purchase by the glass or bottles that can be purchased to-go.

Entertainment will be featured on the main stage at Market Street including Shea Quinn, Dillweed and more. For a full schedule of musicians performing, click here. Kids zone activities will also be available for free including balloon animals, a patriotic kids craft, caricatures and sidewalk chalk.

After an evening of fun, fireworks will begin at around 9:15 p.m. Over 2,000 shells will be launched from the tip of City Island.

For more information on the festival and parking, click here.