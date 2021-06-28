Lancaster Bureau of Police reminds residents of firework laws and local ordinances

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — WIth the 4th of July holiday weekend less than a week away, the Lancaster Bureau of Police is reminding residents in Lancaster County of the laws and local ordinances regarding Fireworks.

Both City ordinance and state law restrict the use of fireworks on public property or within 150 feet of an occupied structure.

The Bureau adds, “Lancaster City’s dense population and 19th and 20th century building construction combined with consumer-grade fireworks is a recipe for disaster.”

Patrols through the holiday weekend will issue appropriate citations and charges against those found using illegal fireworks within the city limits.

According to the Bureau, data shows that 25% of victims of firework-related accidents are not the individual who set off the fireworks.

The National Fire Protection Association says fireworks used by consumers cause an average of 18,500 fires annually, resulting in $43 million in property damage.