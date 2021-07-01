Susquehanna Outfitters hosting Fourth of July fireworks and float event on Susquehanna River

WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fireworks are a staple of Independence Day, and a Cumberland County business is taking the popular display up a notch, by watching them on the Susquehanna River.

Susquehanna Outfitters is a canoe and kayak rental store based in Wormleysburg that offers classes and events for people of all ages and levels of expertise by its trained staff. Classes range from beginner kayaking to even paddleboarding across the river.

Their “Fireworks Float” event, taking place July 4, will give visitors a chance to watch a show while floating on the river, which they call the best seat in the house.

“We have two options for this event,” owner Matt DeLuca said. “The most popular is the shuttled version where we shuttle customers and equipment upstream and we watch the sunset, then float down to a grass bed island to watch the fireworks. The second option, which is a bit cheaper, is to paddle upstream to the grass bed island during the sunset and meet up with the other group for snacks, refreshments, and glow sticks.”

DeLuca mentions all equipment can be rented from the shop for the event, where costs range from $40 to $170 depending on boat type and how many are in a party. The shop will also continue to follow COVID-19 guidelines, including mask-wearing, and enforce safety when in the water.

“We always have our exciting safety talk before anyone touches the water,” DeLuca said. “We provide headlights for all participants so that they are visible on the water at night.”

Fireworks will be provided by the City of Harrisburg, going off from the tip of City Island around 9:15 p.m.

DeLuca says their shop, between Dukes and Dockside Willies, will also have parking available beside the river. The event also requires the signing of a safety waiver.

“Everything we offer should be reserved online to speed up the process and waivers can be signed electronically,” DeLuca said.

All information and link to RSVP for “Fireworks Float” is available on Susquehanna Outfitter’s website.