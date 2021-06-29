Where to celebrate the Fourth of July in Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Whether you’re looking for food trucks, fireworks, music, or more, the Midstate has got it all this Fourth of July. Check out the map to see what’s going on near you, or keep scrolling to learn more about the various Independence Day events taking place in Central Pennsylvania this year.

Adams County

A Gettysburg Fourth!

What: Enjoy music, food trucks, and fireworks.

Where: Gettysburg Recreation Park, 545 Long Lane, Gettysburg

When: July 4, 2021, 6-10 p.m.

Fireworks: Start at 9:20 p.m.

More information here

Carroll Valley July 4th Celebration

What: This free event will include food trucks, a zipline, and “bouncy fun,” as well as fireworks and a performance by the band The Reagan Years.

Where: Carroll Commons, 5685 Fairfield Rd., Fairfield

When: July 4, 2021, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Fireworks: Start at 9:45 p.m. following the concert

More information here

Cumberland County

Stars Burst Over Carlisle

What: The event will include concessions, a DJ, and fireworks.

Where: Carlisle Fairgrounds, 1000 Bryn Mawr Rd., Carlisle

When: July 3, 2021, gates open at 7 p.m.

Fireworks: Start at approximately 9:30 p.m.

More information here

Dauphin County

Fireworks and Food Trucks

What: As you may have guessed, it’s fireworks and food trucks!

Where: Koons Memorial Park, 630 Larue St., Linglestown

When: July 3, 2021, 5-8 p.m.

Fireworks: Start at dusk

More information here

Heroes Grove Independence Weekend Celebration

What: This event includes live music, speakers, prayer, frozen treats, and refreshments.

Where: Brightbill Park, 5000 Commons Dr., Lower Paxton Township

When: July 5, 2021, 11 a.m.

Fireworks: none

Riverfront Park Food Trucks and Fireworks

What: Harrisburg’s Fourth of July celebration is back this year, with 30+ food trucks, live music, kids’ activities, and more.

Where: Riverfront Park, 200 S. Front St., Harrisburg

When: July 4, 2021, music starts at 3 p.m.

Fireworks: Start at approximately 9:15 p.m.

More information here

Franklin County

Independence Day Festival at the Park

What: Enjoy inflatables, food trucks, a beer tent, live music, fireworks, and more.

Where: Chambersburg Memorial Park, 1 Memorial Dr., Chambersburg

When: July 4, 2021, 4-10 p.m.

Fireworks: 9:30-10 p.m.

More information here

Shippensburg Memorial Park Fourth of July Celebration

What: There will be a kids’ candy scramble and a performance by the Shippensburg Swing Band, as well as food and beverages available at the event.

Where: Veterans Stadium, Shippensburg Memorial Park, 108 Park Place W., Shippensburg

When: July 4, 2021, food and drinks start being served at 5 p.m.

Fireworks: Start at approximately 9:30 p.m.

More information here

Waynesboro Summer Jubilee

What: This 25th Summer Jubilee and Fireworks will not be the full event this year, but the Firecracker 5K Race, Kid’s 1-Mile Fun Run, and fireworks are still a go!

Where: The races start from Waynesboro High School. Fireworks will be set off at 486 E. Main St., Waynesboro.

When: On July 3, 2021, the Kid’s 1-Mile Fun Run starts at 7:15 a.m., the Firecracker 5K starts at 7:45 a.m.

Fireworks: July 3, 2021, at 8:30 p.m.

More information about the races here and the fireworks here

Lancaster County

July 4th Celebration at the Star Barn

What: This is the fourth annual Independence Day celebration at The Star Barn Village. There will be self-guided tours of the location’s historical sites, walking paths, a petting zoo, yard games, fire pits for toasting marshmallows, music, food, and more. The general admission cost is $25 for a vehicle with up to eight passengers. Larger vehicles and VIP tickets cost more.

Where: Entrance at Brittany’s Hope, 1160 N. Market St., Elizabethtown

When: July 3, 2021, gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Fireworks: Start at approximately 9:00 p.m.

More information here

Lititz Springs Park 4th of July Celebration Event

What: Enjoy food trucks, kids’ activities, a Baby Parade, live music, and a “pyromusical fireworks spectacular.” Wristbands to enter the event can be purchased in advance or at the gate, and more information about purchasing wristbands can be found here.

Where: Lititz Springs Park, 24 N. Broad St., Lititz

When: July 3, 2021, gates open at noon

Fireworks: Start at 9:45 p.m.

More information here

Marietta Fireworks

What: Fireworks!

Where: Marietta War Memorial Park, 344 E. Walnut St., Marietta

When: July 3, 2021, 9:15 p.m.

More information here

Mountville Fireworks Show

What: This event will include live music and fireworks.

Where: Froelich Park, 350 W. Main St., Mountville

When: July 3, 2021, music starts around 7:30 p.m.

Fireworks: Start around 9:30 p.m.

More information here

New Holland Concert Band and Fireworks

What: The event includes a performance by the New Holland Concert Band followed by fireworks.

Where: New Holland Community Memorial Park, 400 E. Jackson St., New Holland

When: July 4, 2021, 7-10 p.m.

Fireworks: Begin after the concert

More information here

Lebanon County

Coleman Memorial Park Fireworks Show

What: Fireworks!

Where: Coleman Memorial Park, 1400 W. Maple St., Lebanon

When: July 4, 2021, 9-9:30 p.m.

More information here

Jonestown/Hershey NE KOA Journey Fourth of July Event

What: Fireworks!

Where: Jonestown/Hershey NE KOA Journey, 11 Lickdale Rd., Jonestown

When: July 3, 2021, at dusk

More information here

Mt. Gretna Playhouse July Celebration and Band Concert

What: The Keystone Band of Rehrersburg will perform their 61st annual Mount Gretna concert.

Where: Mt. Gretna Playhouse, 200 Pennsylvania Avenue, Mt. Gretna

When: July 4, 2021, 7-8:30 p.m.

Fireworks: none

More information here

Perry County

New Bloomfield Fire Company Carnival

What: This multi-day festival is finally back. It includes rides, food, games, music, and a fireworks display.

Where: 300 W. High St., New Bloomfield, enter through the Karns parking lot to park

When: June 29-July 3, 2021, food/games/rides open around 6 p.m.

Fireworks: July 3, 2021, at 10:30 p.m.

More information here

York County

July4York

What: Catch the York Revolution vs. Lancaster Barnstormers game featuring a performance by the Big Boy Brass band and a Betsy Ross re-enactor before the fireworks. There will also be a Planet Fitness Family Fun Zone outside the ballpark with inflatables, face painting, balloon art, an obstacle course, and more.

Where: PeoplesBank Park, 5 Brooks Robinson Way, York

When: July 4, 2021, game starts at 6 p.m., Family Fun Zone open 4-5:30 p.m.

Fireworks: Start inside and outside the ballpark around 9:30 p.m.

More information here

Grace Baptist Church Fireworks and More

What: This free event includes a princess meet-and-greet, sweets and snacks, fireworks, and more.

Where: Grace Baptist Church, 780 Woodland Avenue, Lewisberry

When: July 3, 2021, starts at 7 p.m.

Fireworks: Start at approximately 9:15 p.m.

More information here

Red Lion Borough Fireworks

What: Fireworks!

Where: Fairmount Park, 108 Boundary Avenue, Red Lion

When: July 3, 2021, 9 p.m.

More information here

Wrightsville 4th of July Concert and Fireworks

What: Enjoy a patriotic concert by the Twin Rose Community Band as well as French fries, funnel cakes, and fireworks.

Where: On the lawn by the John Wright Restaurant, 234 N. Front St., Wrightsville

When: July 5, 2021, food starts at 6 p.m. and music starts at 6:30

Fireworks: Start around 9:30 p.m.

More information here

Did we miss any Independence Day events happening around you this year? Let us know! Send an email to avanetten@abc27.com to have your event added to this list.