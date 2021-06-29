Where to celebrate the Fourth of July in Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Whether you’re looking for food trucks, fireworks, music, or more, the Midstate has got it all this Fourth of July. Check out the map to see what’s going on near you, or keep scrolling to learn more about the various Independence Day events taking place in Central Pennsylvania this year.
Adams County
A Gettysburg Fourth!
What: Enjoy music, food trucks, and fireworks.
Where: Gettysburg Recreation Park, 545 Long Lane, Gettysburg
When: July 4, 2021, 6-10 p.m.
Fireworks: Start at 9:20 p.m.
More information here
Carroll Valley July 4th Celebration
What: This free event will include food trucks, a zipline, and “bouncy fun,” as well as fireworks and a performance by the band The Reagan Years.
Where: Carroll Commons, 5685 Fairfield Rd., Fairfield
When: July 4, 2021, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Fireworks: Start at 9:45 p.m. following the concert
More information here
Cumberland County
Stars Burst Over Carlisle
What: The event will include concessions, a DJ, and fireworks.
Where: Carlisle Fairgrounds, 1000 Bryn Mawr Rd., Carlisle
When: July 3, 2021, gates open at 7 p.m.
Fireworks: Start at approximately 9:30 p.m.
More information here
Dauphin County
Fireworks and Food Trucks
What: As you may have guessed, it’s fireworks and food trucks!
Where: Koons Memorial Park, 630 Larue St., Linglestown
When: July 3, 2021, 5-8 p.m.
Fireworks: Start at dusk
More information here
Heroes Grove Independence Weekend Celebration
What: This event includes live music, speakers, prayer, frozen treats, and refreshments.
Where: Brightbill Park, 5000 Commons Dr., Lower Paxton Township
When: July 5, 2021, 11 a.m.
Fireworks: none
Riverfront Park Food Trucks and Fireworks
What: Harrisburg’s Fourth of July celebration is back this year, with 30+ food trucks, live music, kids’ activities, and more.
Where: Riverfront Park, 200 S. Front St., Harrisburg
When: July 4, 2021, music starts at 3 p.m.
Fireworks: Start at approximately 9:15 p.m.
More information here
Franklin County
Independence Day Festival at the Park
What: Enjoy inflatables, food trucks, a beer tent, live music, fireworks, and more.
Where: Chambersburg Memorial Park, 1 Memorial Dr., Chambersburg
When: July 4, 2021, 4-10 p.m.
Fireworks: 9:30-10 p.m.
More information here
Shippensburg Memorial Park Fourth of July Celebration
What: There will be a kids’ candy scramble and a performance by the Shippensburg Swing Band, as well as food and beverages available at the event.
Where: Veterans Stadium, Shippensburg Memorial Park, 108 Park Place W., Shippensburg
When: July 4, 2021, food and drinks start being served at 5 p.m.
Fireworks: Start at approximately 9:30 p.m.
More information here
Waynesboro Summer Jubilee
What: This 25th Summer Jubilee and Fireworks will not be the full event this year, but the Firecracker 5K Race, Kid’s 1-Mile Fun Run, and fireworks are still a go!
Where: The races start from Waynesboro High School. Fireworks will be set off at 486 E. Main St., Waynesboro.
When: On July 3, 2021, the Kid’s 1-Mile Fun Run starts at 7:15 a.m., the Firecracker 5K starts at 7:45 a.m.
Fireworks: July 3, 2021, at 8:30 p.m.
More information about the races here and the fireworks here
Lancaster County
July 4th Celebration at the Star Barn
What: This is the fourth annual Independence Day celebration at The Star Barn Village. There will be self-guided tours of the location’s historical sites, walking paths, a petting zoo, yard games, fire pits for toasting marshmallows, music, food, and more. The general admission cost is $25 for a vehicle with up to eight passengers. Larger vehicles and VIP tickets cost more.
Where: Entrance at Brittany’s Hope, 1160 N. Market St., Elizabethtown
When: July 3, 2021, gates open at 1:30 p.m.
Fireworks: Start at approximately 9:00 p.m.
More information here
Lititz Springs Park 4th of July Celebration Event
What: Enjoy food trucks, kids’ activities, a Baby Parade, live music, and a “pyromusical fireworks spectacular.” Wristbands to enter the event can be purchased in advance or at the gate, and more information about purchasing wristbands can be found here.
Where: Lititz Springs Park, 24 N. Broad St., Lititz
When: July 3, 2021, gates open at noon
Fireworks: Start at 9:45 p.m.
More information here
Marietta Fireworks
What: Fireworks!
Where: Marietta War Memorial Park, 344 E. Walnut St., Marietta
When: July 3, 2021, 9:15 p.m.
More information here
Mountville Fireworks Show
What: This event will include live music and fireworks.
Where: Froelich Park, 350 W. Main St., Mountville
When: July 3, 2021, music starts around 7:30 p.m.
Fireworks: Start around 9:30 p.m.
More information here
New Holland Concert Band and Fireworks
What: The event includes a performance by the New Holland Concert Band followed by fireworks.
Where: New Holland Community Memorial Park, 400 E. Jackson St., New Holland
When: July 4, 2021, 7-10 p.m.
Fireworks: Begin after the concert
More information here
Lebanon County
Coleman Memorial Park Fireworks Show
What: Fireworks!
Where: Coleman Memorial Park, 1400 W. Maple St., Lebanon
When: July 4, 2021, 9-9:30 p.m.
More information here
Jonestown/Hershey NE KOA Journey Fourth of July Event
What: Fireworks!
Where: Jonestown/Hershey NE KOA Journey, 11 Lickdale Rd., Jonestown
When: July 3, 2021, at dusk
More information here
Mt. Gretna Playhouse July Celebration and Band Concert
What: The Keystone Band of Rehrersburg will perform their 61st annual Mount Gretna concert.
Where: Mt. Gretna Playhouse, 200 Pennsylvania Avenue, Mt. Gretna
When: July 4, 2021, 7-8:30 p.m.
Fireworks: none
More information here
Perry County
New Bloomfield Fire Company Carnival
What: This multi-day festival is finally back. It includes rides, food, games, music, and a fireworks display.
Where: 300 W. High St., New Bloomfield, enter through the Karns parking lot to park
When: June 29-July 3, 2021, food/games/rides open around 6 p.m.
Fireworks: July 3, 2021, at 10:30 p.m.
More information here
York County
July4York
What: Catch the York Revolution vs. Lancaster Barnstormers game featuring a performance by the Big Boy Brass band and a Betsy Ross re-enactor before the fireworks. There will also be a Planet Fitness Family Fun Zone outside the ballpark with inflatables, face painting, balloon art, an obstacle course, and more.
Where: PeoplesBank Park, 5 Brooks Robinson Way, York
When: July 4, 2021, game starts at 6 p.m., Family Fun Zone open 4-5:30 p.m.
Fireworks: Start inside and outside the ballpark around 9:30 p.m.
More information here
Grace Baptist Church Fireworks and More
What: This free event includes a princess meet-and-greet, sweets and snacks, fireworks, and more.
Where: Grace Baptist Church, 780 Woodland Avenue, Lewisberry
When: July 3, 2021, starts at 7 p.m.
Fireworks: Start at approximately 9:15 p.m.
More information here
Red Lion Borough Fireworks
What: Fireworks!
Where: Fairmount Park, 108 Boundary Avenue, Red Lion
When: July 3, 2021, 9 p.m.
More information here
Wrightsville 4th of July Concert and Fireworks
What: Enjoy a patriotic concert by the Twin Rose Community Band as well as French fries, funnel cakes, and fireworks.
Where: On the lawn by the John Wright Restaurant, 234 N. Front St., Wrightsville
When: July 5, 2021, food starts at 6 p.m. and music starts at 6:30
Fireworks: Start around 9:30 p.m.
More information here
Did we miss any Independence Day events happening around you this year? Let us know! Send an email to avanetten@abc27.com to have your event added to this list.