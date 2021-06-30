York Revolution’s July4York celebration to feature a double fireworks show

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — If you are looking for a night of baseball and fireworks, check out York Revolution’s Fourth of July party. According to the press release, York Revolution recognizes the pent-up demand for a huge Independence Day celebration and has pulled out all the stops.

The July4York presented by Traditions Bank will begin Sunday, July 4, with free Planet Fitness Family Fun Zone in the Brooks Robinson Plaza at the ballpark. From 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. there will be inflatable fun houses, an inflatable slip-and-slide, face painting, balloon artists, an obstacle course provided by Ninja Logic and a prize wheel.

Family First Health will provide free Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations through a trailer in the plaza.

At 5:00 p.m., the ballpark gates will open for a ticketed game featuring the Revolution and the Lancaster Barnstormers. The first 1,000 fans will receive patriotic sunglasses and the first 500 kids will get patriotic glow sticks. Once it is dark, there will be an inside and outside-the-park dual fireworks show!

“The proximity of the two shows is going to make this one of the largest displays ever launched in York,” Revolution President Eric Menzer, said.

For more information, Visit it July4York’s website.