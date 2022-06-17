JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa.(WHTM) — Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at Center Lutheran Church in Juniata County Thursday night as a severe thunderstorm took place.

Upon arrival, they found the roof of the church near the bell tower on fire, plus, wires and debris were scattered around the scene.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Courtesy of Mifflintown Hose Co. #1

As of Thursday night, there are no reported injuries.