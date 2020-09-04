Jury acquits Cumberland County man in homicide trial

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM)– A Cumberland County man charged in the 2012 murder of his wife is now free.

The trial lasted a week and a half, but it only took about two and a half hours for a jury to acquit Hap Seiders on all charges in the death of his wife, Rabihan Seiders.

Rabihan disappeared in March 2012. Hap wasn’t charged until seven years later and spent a year and six months in prison.

Investigators say they found blood stains in the bedroom of their Silver Spring Township home and human remains in the fireplace.

Her daughter Valeria says Rabihan was afraid Hap was going to hit her so hard she would never wake up, according to police, and said she wanted police to know if anything happened, Hap was to blame.

Prosecutors alleged that Hap murdered his wife over the couple’s four-million dollar gold coin collection that Rabihan moved to safe deposit boxes.

Hap’s attorney says his client has always maintained his innocence.

“If you have a difference , not just of opinion but of fact, you can come to the county court and put it in front of the jurors of this community and get a fair and impartial jury to listen and render fair verdicts,” said attorney George Matangos.

1st Assistant District Attorney Michelle Sibert says she is shocked and dissapointed.

“We know who did it. We know it was Hap Seiders who murdered Rabihan. We would have done nothing different in this case or in this investigation,” Sibert said.

Sibert says the case was able to move to trial in large part because of Valeria.

“Unfortunately, the jury did not see the evidence the way Valeria saw it, the way police, the way the FBI and the way the prosecution saw it,” Sibert said.

Matangos thanked the jury for their service and said his client was speechless when the verdict came down.

“He simply broke down. He could not believe that people finally understood everything he’s gone through,” Matangos said. “It’s been more than a year and six months since he was arrested on this charge and he’s had it hanging over him for 8 years.”