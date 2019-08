CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A juvenile was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries after a pedestrian accident early Monday.

Police said the youth was crossing the 400 block of North Second Street and was not in a crosswalk or other marked crossing.

The vehicle was not speeding. The driver stopped and rendered aid, contacted emergency services, then remained on the scene, police said.

Authorities reminded drivers to be watchful of additional pedestrian traffic before and after school.