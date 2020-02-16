Kane Brown to perform at York State Fair

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer-songwriter Kane Brown attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Country music star Kane Brown will be performing at the York State Fair this summer.

Brown will perform on the Bobcat of the York Grandstand Stage on Wednesday, July 29 at 8 p.m.

He will be one of the many acts at the newly revamped fair.

Last year, organizers announced that they would change the name of the fair from the York Fair to the York State Fair.

The fair will also be held earlier in the year on July 24- August 2, 2020.

Tickets for Brown’s concert go on sale on February 22. They cost between $50-$75. It includes the price of admission to the fair.