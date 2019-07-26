Kardashian West stops in Harrisburg, visits Pa Second lady

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Reality star and criminal justice reform advocate Kim Kardashian West stopped in Harrisburg and visited Pennsylvania’s second lady.

Gisele Fetterman posted a picture of her with Kardashian on her Instagram page. She called her a friend in the caption.

A spokeswoman for Fetterman said it was not an official state visit. She would not say what they talked about or if they’re working on a project together.

Fetteraman runs a nonprofit for people in need near Pittsburgh.

Kardashian has recently advocated for prison and criminal justice reform. She visited a Washington D.C. correctional facility on Wednesday.