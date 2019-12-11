Key vote on proposed Camp Hill Chick Fil A expected Wednesday

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Camp Hill Borough Council is expected to vote on a controversial proposal to build Chick Fil A.

Consolidated Properties, the developers of the project, wants to build the fast-food chain at Route 11/15 across from the Camp Hill Shopping Center.

They have already demolished six homes on the proposed site.

Some people in the community have been outraged by the plans citing traffic and safety concerns.

Last month, the planning commission voted unanimously to deny the developer’s plans.

Borough council will make the final decision. Members are expected to vote on the plan Wednesday, December 11 at 7 p.m. at the borough building.