FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2018, fie photo, a Kohl’s sign is shown in front of a Kohl’s store in Concord, N.C. Kohl’s wants you to skip the post office and bring your Amazon returns to its stores. The department store chain says it will accept Amazon returns at all its 1,150 stores starting in July. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (WHTM) – Online shoppers can now skip the post office and take their Amazon returns to any Kohl’s store.

The department store chain has begun accepting Amazon returns at all its 1,150 stores in the United States.

Kohl’s will accept eligible Amazon items, even those without a box or label, and return them for customers for free.

Items can be returned whether or not they’re still in the original package and regardless of the reason.