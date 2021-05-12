Lancaster Co. hosting auction for Lafayette’s custom Allentown-made rifle

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A very old gun is expected to fetch a very large price in Lancaster County.

The gun is a carved Kentucky Long Rifle, custom made in the Allentown area for Marquis De Lafayette, who trained American troops to defeat the British in the Revolutionary War.

Lafayette gave the rifle to his Native American guide Chief Tunis for a hunting trip in 1824.

Morphy auctions in Denver expects it to sell for up to half a million dollars.

“These items and artifacts contributed to the founding of this county and to our independence so they’re very historic items that are definitely worth checking out,” David Geiger of Morphy Auctions said. “Some of them will go very high and others you may have a chance to buy.”

Morphy’s online auction of early firearms is next Tuesday, May 18.