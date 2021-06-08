Lancaster Community Vaccination Center to close June 30

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Vaccinate Lancaster Coalition announced on Tuesday that it will be permanently closing at the end of the month.

The Center located in the former Bon-Ton section of the Park City Center will still be operating Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and is still seeking appointments. Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccines will continue to be offered.

Starting Thursday, June 10 anyone who receives their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be referred to an alternative provider for their second shot. Also, anyone who has a second dose Pfizer shot scheduled on or after July 1 will be referred to an alternate provider.

The Center has administered more than 225,000 COVID-19 vaccinations since its opening on March 10. To schedule an appointment or learn more information, you can visit their website, call 717-588-1020 or simply walk in.