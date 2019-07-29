Lancaster Coroner IDs man recovered from river after jumping from cliff

DRUMORE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County coroner has released the name of the man recovered from the Susquehanna River Saturday night after jumping off a cliff.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Jacob Spotts was recovered from the river on Saturday night.

Investigators said he was swimming with friends near the Ferncliff Wildflower and Wildlife Preserve in Drumore Township Saturday afternoon. He jumped off a cliff in the area and never resurfaced.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.