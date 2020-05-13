Lancaster County Commissioners still divided about opening Friday

Lancaster, Pa (WHTM) – Lancaster County Commissioners met for the first time since two of them wrote a letter saying they plan to defy Governor Wolf’s orders and start to slowly reopen on Friday.

During the meeting on Wednesday Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino, both Republicans, did not show any indication they were ditching their plan to have Lancaster County move to the “yellow phase” of reopening on Friday.

While there is disagreement among the three commissioners about when the county should reopen all three did agree to spend money on a plan that provides contact tracing and more COVID-19 testing in Lancaster County.

The commissioners entered a $24-million understanding with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health which would allow the health system to test up to 1,000 patients per day.

“As positive cases go down and symptoms get better we’ll test less symptomatic people and more asymptomatic people,” Chief Clinical Officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Dr. Michael Ripchinski said.

Commissioners also agreed to support a $33-million plan to help small businesses.

The plan developed by the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County and the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce says personal protective equipment will be purchased for businesses and companies will get money so they can adjust their facilities for reopening.

“We are all clear that as we try to navigate this public health crisis we also have to navigate the economic devastation that’s happening,” Lisa Riggs, President of the EDC, said.

During the meeting commissioners were also expected to vote on the total spending of the $95-million from the Federal Cares Act funding, but a heated disagreement between Commissioner Craig Lehman and Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino stopped that from happening.