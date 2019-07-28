Lancaster County Coroner: Man’s body recovered from the Susquehanna River

DRUMORE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Coroner said the body of 20-year-old man was recovered from the Susquehanna River Saturday night.

Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said the man’s body was pulled from the river around 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

Officials were stationed near Ferncliff Wildflower and Wildlife Preserve in Drumre Township where the victim was swimming with friends and reportedly jumped off a cliff and never resurfaced.

The name of the victim will be released after his family is notified.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.