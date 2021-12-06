Lancaster County educator named 2022 Pa. Teacher of the Year

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County educator has been named the 2022 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year.

Elizabeth Raff, a teacher at the Penn Manor School District in Lancaster County, was named the winner on Monday during the SAS institute, the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s annual professional development conference.

“Teachers like Elizabeth Raff provide care, encouragement, and inspiration to their students even in a normal year, but their efforts are especially critical during challenging and unprecedented times,” Secretary of Education Dr. Noe Ortega said. “The consistency and dedication that Pennsylvania’s educators bring to their classrooms ensure that students can learn, grow, and thrive in safe and supportive atmospheres, and we applaud Ms. Raff and all of her fellow nominees for their commitment to their school communities.”

Raff is a sixth-grade English Language Arts and Social Studies teacher at Pequea Elementary School. Her teaching philosophy is that “education engages students in the lifelong process of inquiry and critical thinking. It creates a dynamic space where learners examine new perspectives, takes creative risks, and activate empathy while making the world a better place.”

As the winner, Raff will travel the state, meet and collaborate with other educators, and will represent the Commonwealth in next year’s National Teacher of the Year competition,

The Teacher of the Year program is co-sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the Pennsylvania Chapter of the National State Teacher of the year, which was founded in 1996.