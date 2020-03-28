1  of  15
Lancaster County officials ask residents to take stay-at-home order seriously

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Lancaster County was one of nine added to the growing number of counties ordered to stay-at-home and help stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health also announced there are 33 cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County, 21 additional cases since Wednesday.

The stay-at-home order, which goes into place at 8 p.m. on Friday, looks to tentatively last until April 6. The order puts tougher restrictions on travel and only allows residents to leave their homes under special circumstances.

Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman says he expected the county’s addition to the stay-at-home list after a recent spike in positive cases.

“All of these efforts are to make sure we can flatten the curve, the COVID-19 curve, and make sure we’re not overwhelming our health system,” Lehman said. “So it’s giving the power of the folks to do the right thing.”

He said the county is hoping for voluntary compliance with the order.

