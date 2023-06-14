LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Leaders from the Lancaster Farmland Trust are celebrating 35 years of farmland preservation!

“It’s unique that we’ve been able to preserve 1,000 acres of farmland annually since the organization’s inception in 1988,” said the President of Lancaster Farmland Trust, Jeff Swinehart.

One thousand acres is a lot of land, but the job is not finished for some.

“Loss of farmland continues to be a top issue and concern, and while we’ve reached a great milestone of 35,000 acres there’s 70 percent of our agricultural land out across the landscape that’s not permanently protected. And the question really is what happens to it in the future? So we need to continue to work very at a rapid pace to protect as much farmland as possible,” said Swinehart.

And for a state where agriculture is a way of life, their mission helps everyone.

“Certainly, farmers are grateful to have their farm to be able to pass it down in legacy because they don’t want their farms developed so for that, I think they’re number one, and then obviously the people of Lancaster County who are able to live in the landscape that no matter where you drive in our county you’re going to be passing farmland and it’s going to remain that way,” said Jeff Kirk, Chairman Of Lancaster Farmland Trust.

Lancaster farmland trust is an organization focused on one thing, protecting farmlands and promoting sustainable agriculture, and with the help of farmers, it’s easy.

“The ability to preserve that much land it’s really the dedication of farm families who are just so committed to the land resources that they have we always say there’s such a unique land ethic in Lancaster County that there’s really not seen or found in other places and just their dedication to ensuring that that farm stays available for agricultural use in the future,” said Swinehart.