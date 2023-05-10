(WHTM) — It’s no secret that our lives change as we get older. Priorities change, we worry about some things more, other things less. That’s why hundreds of people spent their day in Lancaster County, charting a healthy course toward their golden years.

“You know, your life changes. The things you need when you’re a teenager versus what you need when you’re raising a young family and what you need as you get older, it changes,” said Donna Anderson.

For the 24th year, the Lancaster County 50-Plus Expo sought to help people navigate their needs as they evolve later in life. Most of them came for the same thing.

“A lot of us are looking for health care options which are really important at our ages, so that’s kind of why I came. And also the end-of-life options that the cremation the burial that kind of thing it’s important at this point in my life,” said Debb Redcay, a visitor of the 50-plus Expo.

According to the CDC, more than a quarter of American adults ages 50 and older aren’t physically active, and older adults account for $860 billion in health care costs each year. The expo aims to help them enjoy their later years without having to worry about their health or their money.

“People here, or most of them, are interested in good health care and what coverages are really good and are the best for them. Most cost-effective prices and here’s a good area enough and a good place to find out all that information,” Jay Hershey, a visitor of the 50-plus Expo.

And for some, the things they learn here can truly change their lives.

“At the end of the day we want people to live their best lives,” said Anderson.

“It’s a great opportunity for you to come out and collect a lot of information in a short period of time,” said Redcay.

There will be more 50-Plus Expos in Pennsylvania over the next few months–to find one, visit 50plusexpopa.com.