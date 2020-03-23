Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition asks you to make masks through competition, offers incentives

Lancaster, Pa (WHTM) – The Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition is trying to help make masks for those who need them.

The coalition is asking community members to make masks for the Lancaster Health Center.

The coalition has videos to teach volunteers to make masks.

The interim director of the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition, Karen Foley, said they are paying for masks and giving away gift certificates to get people to them.

“We can’t get through this with the scarcity mindset,” Foley said. “We have to come together and support one another. I’m seeing it everywhere in Lancaster City.”

Here is how to participate from the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition:

– You’ll earn $5 for every 10 masks you make. (You have the option to donate this back to the grocery fund we started for our seniors and hard-to-reach folks.)

– The first person or organization to make 100 masks wins a $50 gift certificate for delivery from a local restaurant! (More prizes to be announced later!)

– Contact the LGBTQ+ Coalition for a safe porch pick-up; soon we’ll announce a drive-up drop-off location.