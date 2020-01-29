Lancaster mayor holds annual ‘State of the City” address

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster’s mayor held her annual “State of the City” address at the Ware Center Tuesday night.

Mayor Danene Sorace talked about the city’s budget and ways to lower the poverty rate.

“We also need to help families that are working one, two jobs. Many of them are low-quality jobs, to help them be able to thrive, recognizing that what they need is support in their housing costs and child care in some, ” said Sorace.

Sorace also asked people to participate in the 2020 Census and register to vote.