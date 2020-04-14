Lancaster Plumbing Heating Cooling & Electrical offers 10% give-back for all service calls

LANCASTER, Pa, (WHTM) — Lancaster Plumbing Heating Cooling & Electrical announced

today that effective immediately it will extend a 10% ‘giveback’ or discount to all customers on

any service to help with financial hardship caused by COVID19. This applies to critical services

such as heating, air conditioner and water heater repairs, plumbing leaks, drain clogs and

electrical safety issues.



General Manager, Larry Gassert said, “As an Essential Services Business it is our responsibility to

help the members in our community stay safe and comfortable in their homes. At the same

time, we understand our customers are very concerned about having contact with others at this

point in time.”



Lancaster Plumbing Heating Cooling & Electrical is taking every step within their capabilities to

prevent the spread of the coronavirus while ensuring the health and safety of both customers

and employees. Technicians wear one-time-use disposable shoe covers and gloves, they are

equipped with face masks and safety glasses; they are also taking extra precautions to clean and

sanitize tools, trucks and equipment. Technicians have been briefed on safety practices within

customers’ homes and on CDC’s recommendations for interaction with one another.