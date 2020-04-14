Lancaster Plumbing Heating Cooling & Electrical offers 10% give-back for all service calls

LANCASTER, Pa, (WHTM) — Lancaster Plumbing Heating Cooling & Electrical announced
today that effective immediately it will extend a 10% ‘giveback’ or discount to all customers on
any service to help with financial hardship caused by COVID19. This applies to critical services
such as heating, air conditioner and water heater repairs, plumbing leaks, drain clogs and
electrical safety issues.
General Manager, Larry Gassert said, “As an Essential Services Business it is our responsibility to
help the members in our community stay safe and comfortable in their homes. At the same
time, we understand our customers are very concerned about having contact with others at this
point in time.”
Lancaster Plumbing Heating Cooling & Electrical is taking every step within their capabilities to
prevent the spread of the coronavirus while ensuring the health and safety of both customers
and employees. Technicians wear one-time-use disposable shoe covers and gloves, they are
equipped with face masks and safety glasses; they are also taking extra precautions to clean and
sanitize tools, trucks and equipment. Technicians have been briefed on safety practices within
customers’ homes and on CDC’s recommendations for interaction with one another.