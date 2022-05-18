LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Officers from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to a report of a shooting on May 17, 2022 at approximately 6:55 p.m.

After being dispatched near South Queen and Andrew Streets, officers found an adult male and a juvenile shooting victim. Both individuals are Lancaster City residents.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Police reported that the individuals immediately received medical treatment, but did not release any statements about their current condition.

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police are actively investigating the incident. Anyone who witnessed or has knowledge about the shooting is urged to call the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at (717) 735-3300.

Anonymous tips are also accepted at www.lancasterpolice.com.