Lancaster police investigating murder: one dead, another injured in shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster police are investigating a murder that happened early Sunday morning. According to Lancaster police, around 1:15 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of East Chestnut Street, near Lime Street.

They found a 24-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police later found a second shooting victim, a 23-year-old man, who was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

Detectives continue to investigate. They believe there could have been more than one shooter. This all happened near a large party according to police, which they say may be related to the shooting.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. You can remain anonymous.