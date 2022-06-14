LANCASTER, P.A. (WHTM) – Tonight, The Hempfield School Board will discuss an addition to its athletics policy that would require student-athletes to play on sports teams corresponding with their sex at birth, with the quote “reasonable accommodations.”

The school board voted 7-2 to add language to the policy at a June 5 policy committee meeting that includes defining biological sex as the “biological distinction between male and female based on reproductive biology and genetic make-up,” according to our partners LNP.

The proposed policy specifies two “reasonable accommodations” for student-athletes to play on teams of the opposite sex.

When the school doesn’t have a “female team” for a sport, females would be permitted to try out for teams “designated for males,” according to the draft of the policy which you can see here.

Male students would be permitted to try out for “teams designated for females” if they provide a doctor’s note to the school’s athletic director to certify the student hasn’t started “male puberty.”

Previously Board Member Jim Maurer expressed concerns that a policy deemed discriminatory in nature could result in a loss of federal funding to the school through Title XI.

The meeting begins at 7:00PM at the School district’s public board room, 200 Church St., East Hempfield Township. If you would like to attend virtually click here.