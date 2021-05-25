Lance Dewease makes history at Williams Grove, Dirt Track Tuesday highlights

Midstate tracks are into the busiest part of the season. This week’s Dirt Track Tuesday features five divisions at four tracks.

Williams Grove bear witness to history in the 410 sprint cars and hosted 358s. Trail-Way, BAPS and Selinsgrove were also featured in this week’s report.

Williams Grove Speedway

Friday was a historic race at Williams Grove as familiar Lance Dewease claims his 100th career win at the track. The 69k driver made a strong move on the first lap to move from fourth to first.

Dewease is the first driver to ever hit the 100-win mark.

A trophy fit for history. 💯 pic.twitter.com/5Gfw7HFSEC — Williams Grove (@WilliamsGrove) May 22, 2021

In the 358’s at Williams Grove, Tyler Templin says he miss judged the entrance to the turn and hit the wall hard. He was OK.

In the feature, Derrick Locke led every lap for his third straight win in the 358 features here this season. There have only been three races in the division at Williams Grove this season.

Trail-Way Speedway

At Trail-Way Speedway, Maryland’s David Holbrook in the No. 77 holds off Steve Owings in the No. 35 for his first feature win of the season. Holbrook has won the Trail-Way point champion in the past.

David Holbrook wins the first night of the Trail-Way Speedway – Lincoln Speedway 358 Sprint Shootout pic.twitter.com/2L8QlOOh2V — Trail-Way Speedway (@twspeedway) May 22, 2021

BAPS Motor Speedway

The super sportsmen took to BAPS Motor Speedway. The blue No. 75 of Kenny Edkin wins out in a back and forth duel with arch rival Frankie Herr in the red No. 70.

The Marysville driver won his third race of the season.

Kenny Edkin wins tonight’s $6500 @SUPERSPORTSMANS feature in a 3 car battle with Frankie Herr & Tony Jackson. pic.twitter.com/NzoLaNhBfp — BAPS Motor Speedway (@bapsrace) May 23, 2021

Selinsgrove Speedway

Finally, the Eastern USAC sprinters are at Selinsgrove. These cars race without the wing on the car. Collegeville’s Alex Bright in the white No. 20 makes this late race feature winning pass of Briggs Danner just after a restart.

For more Dirt Track Tuesday coverage, watch abc27 news at 6 pm every Tuesday. You can also find abc27’s coverage here.