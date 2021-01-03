Veteran talk show host Larry King has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after testing positive for the coronavirus, a source close to the family told CNN.
The 87-year-old broadcasting legend has previously survived multiple health complications, including a heart attack, stroke, diabetes, prostate and lung cancer.
Last year, King lost his adopted son Andy, who died of a heart attack; and daughter Chaia, who died from lung cancer, just weeks apart.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
TOP STORIES
- Larry King, 87, hospitalized in L.A. with COVID-19
- Funeral set for congressman-elect who contracted COVID-19
- Regular COVID-19 tests can’t detect which strain you’re infected with
- Restaurants open for dine-in Monday, must self-certify online before opening their doors
- Ted Cruz leads 11 GOP senators challenging Biden win over Trump