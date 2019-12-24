Last-minute Christmas Eve Shopping ideas

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Oh-no…time is almost out before Christmas and you need a gift! You’re not alone. Here are a few links we found to helpful resources that may spark some ideas:

Another great option is to head to Kohl's! ABC27 is spending Christmas Eve morning at the Kohl's on Jonestown Road talking to last minute shoppers about their plans. Kohl's has last-minute deals until 6:00 pm on Christmas Eve & they're offering a two-hour window for free in-store pick up online. From tech, toys and clothes to cozy fleece, activewear and beauty brands...they have it all.