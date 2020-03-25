1  of  18
Latest: 1,127 infected, 11 dead in Pennsylvania due to coronavirus

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirms that cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania have reached 1,127 as of Wednesday afternoon.

The department is reporting that 11 people have died due to COVID-19. 11,193 have tested negative.

The state is currently not monitoring the number of people who have recovered from the virus.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) is a new virus that causes respiratory illness in people and is extremely contagious. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, and diarrhea

State Police issued 27 warnings to businesses for not following the Governor’s mandate to close non-life-sustaining businesses. That started at 8 a.m. Monday morning. The State Police Commissioner says enforcement is a two-phase process. Those who don’t comply get a citation and if they’re caught again they can be fined.

While Governor Wolf has ordered schools to close through at least April 6, York County’s are staying closed until April 14. Superintendents made the decision Tuesday saying it makes more sense to bring students back after the Easter holiday.

