This is an ongoing story. We will update this post as information becomes available.

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that as of Tuesday, July 26, there were 62,464 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

The department is now reporting a cumulative statewide total of positive cases at 3,080,593 and 46,164 COVID-19-related deaths, an increase of 507.

The total number of vaccinations administered to Pennsylvania Residents is 22,697,485.

The Department of Health has made the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases known by Zip Code, narrowing data down from the county level. View that map by clicking here and clicking the zip code tab under the map.

