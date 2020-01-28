Lawmakers OK ending election of state’s lieutenant governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A measure to amend the constitution in Pennsylvania and let each political party’s gubernatorial nominee choose who will serve under them as lieutenant governor cleared the first hurdle.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 46 to 2 on Tuesday for a constitutional amendment that would end the current practice, in which the governor and lieutenant governor run separately for their party’s nominations.

It passed the Republican-controlled House 130-67 in December, with most Democrats against it. The proposal still needs to pass the House and Senate in the 2021-22 legislative session before going to voters for final approval in a statewide referendum.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)