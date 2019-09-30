Lawmakers consider changing the statute of limitations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State lawmakers will once again consider changing the statute of limitations to allow long-ago victims of child sex abuse to file lawsuits against their abusers.

The Senate will hold a hearing Wednesday with testimony from victims.

It’s been more than a year since a landmark grand jury report accused Roman Catholic church officials of hushing up abuse.

Monday, the last victim compensation funds in Philadelphia, Allentown, Scranton, and Pittsburgh dioceses will close, while Harrisburg diocese’s fund closed earlier this year.

Based on partial information from dioceses in Pennsylvania, fund administrators have offered or paid more than $35 million to about 240 victims.

Ben Andreozzi, a Harrisburg based lawyer, says that’s far less than what the dioceses would have paid if faced with a lawsuit.