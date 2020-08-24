Lebanon County man charged with killing father

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – State police say a 22-year-old Lebanon County man is facing charges, accused of killing his father.

Troopers say the major case unit was dispatched to the 100 block of North Pine Grove Street in Bethel Township, just before midnight on Saturday for a report of an assault.

Police say Noah Hodges admitted to assaulting his father, Lewis. He was seriously hurt and was taken to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, where he later died.

State police charged the 22-year-old with one count of criminal homicide.